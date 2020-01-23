Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines.

Hallmark Channel

The CEO of the Hallmark Channel’s parent is leaving, weeks after the channel found itself in a firestorm controversy over commercials featuring a same-sex wedding ceremony.

Bill Abbott’s departure as president and CEO of Crown Media Family Networks will be effective Friday.

Abbott found himself in the middle of controversy saying the would be open to LGBTQ ads, sparking a backlash among viewers.

Hallmark gave no reason for his departure, however.

Express stores

Express is closing 100 stores by 2022, including 31 stories across 20 states by the end of January 2020.

An additional 35 locations are expected to close by the end of January 2021.

According to CEO Tim Baxter, the downsizing is part of a larger cost reduction strategy aimed at helping to bolsters the ailing mall brand.

Loggers

The most dangerous job in the U.S. has a median annual income of only $40,650, according to a recent report.

On Tuesday, 24/7 Wall Street published a report that found the most dangerous jobs in America.

At the top of the list were logging workers. That career had a fatal injury rate of 97.6% per 100,000 in 2018, with the most common cause of deadly injury being contact with objects and equipment.

Homes for sale

Supply of homes for sale hits record low and prices suddenly jump.

Demand is surging because mortgage rates are about a full percentage point lower than they were a year ago and the largest generation, Millennials, are aging into their homebuying years.

That demand pushed the supply of homes for sale down 8.5% annually to the lowest level since realtors began tracking inventory in 1982.