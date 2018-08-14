Tia Coleman set to speak following deadly duck boat incident

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A member of an Indianapolis family that lost nine relatives in a deadly duck boat sinking is set to speak for the first time publicly Tuesday.

Tia Coleman will address the media for the first time.

Coleman lost lost her husband, Glenn, sons Reece, 9, and Evan, 7 and 1-year-old daughter Arya.

Other Coleman relatives were on board as part of an extended family vacation. Only Tia and her 13-year-old nephew survived. His mother, Angela Coleman and brother, Maxwell Coleman, 2, also perished. The other family members killed were Belinda Coleman, 69, Ervin Coleman, 76, and Horace Coleman, 70.

In all, 17 people were killed when a duck boat capsized and during a storm in Missouri in July 19.