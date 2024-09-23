Tia Justice: Mrs. Indiana Plus USA 2025 and advocate for weather safety

Tia Justice, recently crowned Mrs. Indiana Plus USA 2025, is not your typical pageant queen.

Alongside her involvement in the body-positive pageantry movement, Tia is a leader in severe weather education and storm preparedness.

As Director of Indiana Storm Chasers and a NOAA Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador, she is using her platform to spread awareness about the devastating impacts of natural disasters across the United States and how individuals and communities can better prepare for them.

Pageantry is often seen as superficial, but systems like Plus USA highlight more than physical beauty—they celebrate women’s contributions to their communities and the causes they champion.

For Tia, pageantry is a chance to showcase not only her commitment to body positivity but also her passion for saving lives through severe weather preparedness.

Storm chasing remains a male-dominated field, but Tia is one of the few women actively involved in this intense and often dangerous pursuit.

She founded Indiana Storm Chasers in 2019 to fill the gap in weather preparedness, educating Hoosiers in classrooms and community centers while chasing storms in the field.

As Mrs. Indiana Plus USA 2025, Tia Justice is preparing for the national Plus USA competition, where she hopes to win the crown and continue advocating for severe weather preparedness on an even larger scale.

For more information on Tia’s initiatives or to get involved with Indiana Storm Chasers, visit the link to her assets here.