Tibbs Drive-In expected to make big profit from Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Concert Film

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tibbs Drive-In Theatre in Indianapolis is expecting to make a large profit from the Eras Tour Concert Film when it is released in the middle of the month.

The film premieres on Friday, October 13th and the Tibbs Drive-In has plans to make the first two nights of the opening weekend a blowout Taylor Swift-themed party.

Marcella Snyder is the owner of Tibbs. “We’re actually very excited,” she said.

Snyder said she already sold 900 individual tickets for opening weekend with over 500 of them sold on Saturday night. Tibbs will show the movie on the back three screens simultaneously for the first two nights.

“If we do sell enough tickets we will sell out the whole theater,” Snyder said. “It will be all Taylor for the whole three hours.”

A film with this much hype has the possibility to give a large boost to the Tibbs and drive-ins across the country that may have struggled in the past.

“This is a big shot in the arm at the end of the season,” Snyder said. “It’s gonna help us do a couple of updates to the fencing and the property.”

There will be friendship bracelet-making stations and Taylor-themed snacks on October 13th and 14th. Snyder is even working on a Taylor Swift-only playlist for her concession stand and planning to use only the seven albums that Swift owns outright.

“We’re gonna do ‘Taylor-gating’ on the first two nights so everyone is more than welcome to be outside of their car singing loudly, and dancing,” Snyder said. “We’re also doing Taylor-themed snacks. They’re going to be themed on songs and albums and things like that.”

Snyder says drive-in theaters lend themselves well to concert films because people can get out of their cars and sing and dance. There is a lot of discussion online about whether this is allowed in traditional theater settings.

“I expect it to be a big glitter bomb out there,” Snyder said. “It is going to be exciting it is going to be sparkly. It is going to be a lot of dancing and singing and music. Just general partying.”

This event will not just benefit Snyder’s business; she is using it to help the Indy community too.

“We’re going to sell the friendship bracelets at $2 a bracelet but then we’re going to donate all the proceeds to Girls Rock Indy,” Snyder said.

The film comes out on October 13th. The gates open for “Taylor-gating” at 5:30 pm and the show starts at 7:30. You can buy tickets for the Friday, Oct 13th Taylor Swift Eras Party here and tickets for Saturday the 14th here. All other dates can be found here.

The Tibbs Drive-In Theatre will show the concert film Thursday through Sunday for a month after it’s released.

Previous coverage