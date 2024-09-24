Time’s running out to claim $50K Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

Forms to pick numbers for Powerball are on display in a store in Miami, Florida. The Powerball jackpot for Monday's drawing is an estimated $810 million. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning Powerball ticket purchased in northwestern Indiana this spring is about to expire.

The $50,000 Powerball Double Play ticket matched four out of five white balls and was purchased at Smoke Shop on South College Avenue in Rensselaer for the April 6 drawing.

The winning numbers for Saturday, April 6 are: 16-19-56-59-66 with the Powerball of 14.

The winning ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment Office located at 1302 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis.

The ticket holder should put their ticket in a safe place, consider meeting with a financial advisor, and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.