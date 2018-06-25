Tippecanoe River search for swimmer now a missing man case

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A Tippecanoe River search by Indiana conservation officers after a report of a distressed swimmer has turned into a missing man case, authorities said Monday.

Michael S. Bane, 38, of Battle Ground, has not been seen or heard from by family and friends since about 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities believe Bane intended to swim across the river to a friend’s house, but nobody saw Bane enter the water. A 911 call about 8 a.m. Sunday indicated a man was yelling for help as he floated downstream in the area of Camp Tecumseh and the river’s Tecumseh Bend, according to release from the Department of Natural Resources.

Bane was last seen wearing green pants and a tan shirt. He is described as 6-feet-1 and 170 pounds, with hair longer than depicted in a photo shared Monday by conservation officers.

Anyone with information on Bane was asked to call the Indiana Department of Natural Resources dispatch center at 812-837-9536.

Conservation officers were continuing Monday to search the Tippecanoe River by boat.

This story has been corrected to update what authorities gave as Bane’s hometown.