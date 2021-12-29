News

Tips to overcome trauma, difficulties in life

Natasha Miller is a talented musician and she runs a successful company that continues to grow, but things haven’t always been easy for her.

She has had to overcome some trauma and difficulties in her life to get to where she is today, and she joined us on “All Indiana” to share her story and offer help to others.

Miller isn’t your average CEO. She sits at the helm of Entire Productions which has been an Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America for three years in a row. Natasha studied entrepreneurship at the Harvard Business School and MIT.

She is a trained classical violinist and an accomplished jazz vocalist. She now resides in San Francisco, CA where she is a member and is on the regional board of EO (Entrepreneurs’ Organization).



Natasha has completed the Global Speaker’s Academy training (Advance your Reach) and is a current member of Toastmasters International.

3 tips on how to overcome trauma/difficulties in your life:

Take immediate and continuous action. Deep dive into new information. Fine-tune and adjust your mind.

For more information visit, officialnatashamiller.com.