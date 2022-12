News

Tips to protect yourself from holiday scams

With Christmas cheer running rampant around the holidays, it’s easy to forget that scammers are everywhere — student Loan Forgiveness Scams, Tech Support Fraud, Impersonation and Romance Scams just to name a few.

The only way to protect yourself from becoming a victim is by becoming aware of the things scammers will do to get your money.

Dawn J. Rasmussen is a certified fraud examiner and an avid fraud fighter, and she joined us Tuesday on “All Indiana” with a warning of what to be aware of.