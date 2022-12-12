News

Tipton man dies in 3-vehicle crash

HOBBS, Ind. (WISH) — Officers responded to a three-vehicle crash on State Road 213 in Hobbs Indiana, the Indiana State Police said Monday.

At 5:43 p.m. Friday, officers responded to scene. Preliminary crash investigation by a trooper revealed that Michael Hartley, 70, from Tipton was driving a 1986 International semitractor that was facing southbound on SR 213. Hartley was attempting to back the semitractor and a flatbed trailer into a driveway on the east side of SR 213. Hillard Grimes, 75, from Tipton was driving a 2004 BMW 330 northbound on State Road 213. Grimes allegedly did not see the flatbed trailer, which was blocking the northbound lane as it was being back into the driveway.

The BMW hit the trailer and a piece of farm equipment that was hanging over the side of the trailer.

Rick Lawson, 52, from Anderson was driving a 2010 Subaru Forrester northbound on SR 213 being the BMW. Lawson was unable to stop before the Subaru hit the farm equipment that was hanging over the side of the flatbed trailer.

Grimes died at the crash scene. A juvenile passenger in is vehicle was taken to a local hospital with minor abrasions.

Lawson was taken by ambulance to an Indianapolis hospital with serious injuries.

Hartley was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation.