Tipton’s exiting mayor is recovering from heart attack

TIPTON, Ind. (WISH) — Tipton Mayor Tom Dolezal had a heart attack on Monday morning and underwent successful surgery, he reported in a news release issued Tuesday.

“He is currently recovering and is progressing well,” the release said. “All department heads have been notified, and city services continue to operate seamlessly during this time.”

The Democrat mayor, who took office in 2020, said he and his family received prayers and support from the community. His condition was addressed by IU Health, the release said. IU Health has a hospital in Tipton.

The mayor is in his late 50s, based on records from his time in the U.S. Army.

Dolezal was not a candidate in November’s race featuring a Republican and an independent candidate.

Kegan Schmicker, the Republican, was elected in November as the next mayor of the city of 5,200 residents. Schmicker wrote Tuesday on social media, “Let’s keep Mayor Dolezal and his family in our thoughts as he recovers from this.”

Schmicker will be sworn in at 2:15 p.m. Thursday during a ceremony at Tipton City Hall.