Tire Rack Four-Wheel Jamboree features Mega Truck Driver Lindsey Goodin

Cody Adams is on location at the 43rd annual Tire Rack Four-Wheel Jamboree Nationals, where he’s reporting on the action and catching up with competitors. Among them is Lindsey Goodin, driver of the mega truck Nightmare’s Mistress. Goodin, who began driving in 2017, shared her journey into the sport. “My husband let me drive one of his, and it’s been love ever since,” she said. What started as a hobby quickly turned into a competitive passion.

Explaining the difference between her truck and a traditional monster truck, Goodin said, “These tires are made for the mud. We cut and scoop them to reduce weight. The lighter you are, the faster you go.” Competing in Indianapolis, known as the motorsports capital of the world, is a thrilling experience for Goodin. “It’s so exciting seeing the kids jumping up and down screaming, ‘Go, go, go.’ It just gets your heart racing.”

As a woman in a traditionally male-dominated sport, Goodinis proud to compete. “I just go out there and do the best I can. My goal is to get more females out there,” she said, encouraging young girls to aim high. “Anything’s possible. Set your goals high and work hard.”

Goodinis set to compete in jumps and freestyle tonight, with racing events scheduled for Sunday. The Tire Rack Four-Wheel Jamboree, driven by Yokohama, continues throughout the weekend.