Titus Bakery celebrating 40 years in business

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A popular Boone County bakery is celebrating 40 years in the business.

Titus Bakery is located in Lebanon and they’ve open a second store in Westfield.

The most popular donut is the Pershing.

During the entire month of January, Titus is offering free samples of cake, coffee, deli sandwiches and even a donut decorating contest for kids.

The winner will be announced in February and then the bakery will create the donut and sell it.