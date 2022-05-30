News

Toasty Memorial day

A warm and slightly humid start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 60s. It’ll be a bright one with loads of sunshine today with highs soaring to the upper 80s. Should be a comfortable evening with lows bottoming out in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be another toasty day with highs nearing 90° with sunshine.

A cold front will move through the state Wednesday which will spark up showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. There could be a stronger to severe storm chance with a marginal risk aross the southern half of the state. Highs will also cool to the lower 80s. As that front shifts east bound we’ll have a few left over showers Thursday with highs in the mid 70s with comfortable humidity levels. Sunshine will hang around through the end of the week with highs in the upper 70s.

This weekend for right now looks split with Saturday being the better of the two days. Highs will warm to the lower 80s with sunshine and dry time. Next chance for scattered showers arrives Sunday with highs in the mid 70s.