Toasty temps with rain chances this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We will stay on the toasty side with rising humidity levels for the last full weekend of June. A front is also set to eventually slide through and bring back rain and storm chances.

Friday night: After a hot afternoon, we look to settle into a nice night with lows dipping into the mid 60s.

Saturday: Another slight uptick in temperatures are ahead for our Saturday. Cloud cover and humidity levels are both expected to gradually increase throughout the day. Highs will climb into the low 90s.

Sunday: We are set to encounter a transition point in this forecast for our Sunday. A front will slowly move into and through the state, and this will generate a chance for spotty showers and storms. Main timeframe for rain and storm chances will be during the morning and afternoon hours. A touch of cooler air is expected due to the activity and extra cloud cover. Highs look to top out in the mid to upper 80s.

8-Day Forecast: Once Sunday’s front clears the state, pleasant air will sink in to begin the new workweek for Monday. A gradual warming trend will then enter the picture with 90s making a comeback by the latter portion of next week.