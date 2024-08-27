Toddler in critical condition after found shot in car

Medics and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called just after 5:05 p.m. Aug. 27, 2024, to a report of a person shot at an intersection southwest of downtown. (WISH Photo/Danielle Zulkosky)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A toddler was in critical condition after a Tuesday afternoon shooting near the intersection of South Harding and West Morris streets, police say.

Medics and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called just after 5:05 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a person shot at the intersection southwest of downtown.

Police were gathered at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday next to the Wendy’s restaurant at the intersection while investigating the boy’s shooting.

Police think the gunshot may have been self-inflicted, and encouraged people to secure their guns.