Toddler in critical condition after found shot in car
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A toddler was in critical condition after a Tuesday afternoon shooting near the intersection of South Harding and West Morris streets, police say.
Medics and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called just after 5:05 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a person shot at the intersection southwest of downtown.
Police were gathered at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday next to the Wendy’s restaurant at the intersection while investigating the boy’s shooting.
Police think the gunshot may have been self-inflicted, and encouraged people to secure their guns.
