News

“Toddlerobics” keeps parents in shape

by: Kayla Sullivan
Posted: / Updated:

Kid-ing with Kayla: You really don’t need a gym membership if you’re a parent of a toddler. It’s a lot of work! Kayla Sullivan calls it, toddlerobics in her latest video.

@kaylareporting

Toddlerobics is not for the weak! #OverwatchMe #andGO #fyp #newsvoice #toddler #parentinghumor #parentsoftiktok #workoutplan

♬ original sound – Kayla Marie Sullivan

Kayla jokes about how chasing her son around the house to brush his teeth, keep him from running into the road and picking up his messes keeps her in shape.

Kayla and firefighter Tim demonstrated some toddler friendly workouts on Life. Style. Live! with her son participating.

If you would like to see more Kid-ing with Kayla segments, click here or follow Kayla Sullivan on Facebook!

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Franciscan Health starts diabetes prevention program focusing on diet, weight loss

Medical /

Turning chilly for the remainder of the week

Weather Blog /

War Memorials Commission starts replacing trees around historic Indianapolis landmark

Local /

Randall Newsome chats with Chef Richard Blais for National Chili Month

All Indiana /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.