News

“Toddlerobics” keeps parents in shape

Kid-ing with Kayla: You really don’t need a gym membership if you’re a parent of a toddler. It’s a lot of work! Kayla Sullivan calls it, toddlerobics in her latest video.

Kayla jokes about how chasing her son around the house to brush his teeth, keep him from running into the road and picking up his messes keeps her in shape.

Kayla and firefighter Tim demonstrated some toddler friendly workouts on Life. Style. Live! with her son participating.

If you would like to see more Kid-ing with Kayla segments, click here or follow Kayla Sullivan on Facebook!