Tom Alvarez shares his top picks for August

Tom Alvarez, the host of “On The Aisle,” joined us to talk about some exciting events happening in August.

He highlighted a variety of shows and concerts that you won’t want to miss. First up is “POCA Palace: A Cabaret of Sorts,” happening at the Phoenix Theatre Cultural Center from August 22 to 25.

This cabaret promises an entertaining mix of performances that will keep you engaged.

On August 23, “The Tom Petty Concert Experience” will take place at Conner Prairie.

Fans of Tom Petty will enjoy this tribute concert, which celebrates his iconic music.

If you’re a fan of Elton John and Billy Joel, mark your calendar for August 24.

A tribute to these music legends will also be held at Conner Prairie.

It’s a great opportunity to hear some of their greatest hits performed live. August 30 brings a “Tina Turner Tribute” at Conner Prairie, which is a must-see for fans of the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Following that, on August 31, “The Fab Four: A Beatles Tribute” will take the stage at Conner Prairie.

Beatles fans can relive the magic of their music in this special concert. Finally, the **IndyFringe Theatre Festival** runs through August 31.

It’s a celebration of diverse and creative performances, offering something for everyone.

To keep up with Tom Alvarez’s reviews, previews, and interviews, you can visit his website at tomalvarez.studio.

You can also follow him on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Don’t forget to check out his “On The Aisle” podcast, available wherever you find your podcasts.

These events are a great way to enjoy the end of summer with some fantastic entertainment!