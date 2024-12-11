Tom’s Watch Bar brings a new sports experience to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Tom’s Watch Bar has officially opened its doors in Indianapolis, marking its 13th location in the country. On Wednesday, “Life.Style.Live!” hosts spoke with Tom Ryan, Co-founder of Tom’s Watch Bar, and Damien Kostick, Operating Partner of Tom’s Watch Bar, about the opening of the new Indianapolis location.

The venue is a true sports enthusiast’s dream, housing more than 135 screens inside the bar. At Tom’s Watch Bar, every seat is the best seat in the house!

Whether you’re visiting to catch a NFL game or simply to enjoy a night out with friends, Tom’s Watch Bar offers a variety of mouthwatering dishes. From the standout Prime Rib Sandwich, made with 11 ounces of tender, hand-sliced prime rib, to their flavorful Korean BBQ Wings and Cornbread Pancake with Nashville Hot Tenders, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The bar experience at Tom’s Watch Bar is equally exciting. With a full range of beers—including their iconic 40-ounce beer—along with crafted cocktails like the Blue Crush and Lavender Lemon Drop Martini, there’s a drink to suit every taste.

More than just a sports bar, Tom’s Watch Bar is a place where fans can enjoy sports in a vibrant, social atmosphere, making it the perfect spot for watch parties, celebrations or just a casual night out. Tom expressed that the sports bar is catering to a “new generation” of sports fan.

“We host watch parties which are our kind of signature way for people to experience a game,” Tom said. “We have a DJ…and when its half time we give away prizes. We use stadium lighting, we mimic the music in the stadium, and at the end of the game, if it’s real dramatic, we turn all the lights off so it’s just the screens lighting the place up.”

If you want a prime sports-viewing experience, skip the stadium and give Tom’s Watch Bar a shot!

To learn more, visit tomswatchbar.com.