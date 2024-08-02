Tony Dungy’s story on the Colts drafting Dwight Freeney

CANTON, Ohio (WISH) — It was Tony Dungy’s first NFL Draft as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

Dungy already knew the Colts had a dynamic offense. They were in the top five in points per game in the NFL in the three previous seasons.

But, the defense was lacking behind. They hadn’t been in the top ten in either points allowed per game or yards allowed per game in those three seasons.

Dungy and then Colts general manager Bill Polian knew they needed someone that could change that.

“We’re going to need people to close the door in the fourth quarter and who can we get that can be that guy who can make that play to win the game for you on defense,” Dungy said on Friday before the Gold Jacket Dinner. “It was Dwight (Freeney) and he did it from day one.”

He really did do it from day one. Freeney led the NFL in forced fumbles and tackles for loss in his rookie year and the Colts ranked seventh in the NFL in points allowed per game. The defense even ranked higher than the offense that year, which was 17th.

Now, 22 years later, the immediate impact defensive end is being enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Dungy made the trip to Canton to celebrate his star defensive player.

Friday night is the Gold Jacket Dinner, which Dungy said was really special when he was enshrined in 2016.

“You don’t expect it,” Dungy said. “All your preparation is for tomorrow and your speech and the enshrining ceremony, but tonight when receive the jacket and you walk through the other Hall of Famers and you realize you are in the family, it’s going to be special.”

As for the rest of the weekend, Dungy’s advice to Freeney was simple.

“It is so hectic and so emotional,” Dungy said. “I told him to just try to relax and take in every moment.”

Dungy thinks there will be more Colts from his coaching days in Indianapolis that will be joining Freeney in Canton in the next few years. He said he really believes that Reggie Wayne and Robert Mathis will make it in. He also thinks that Adam Vinatieri will be in Canton next year, in the first year that the legendary kicker is eligible.