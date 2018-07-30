Tony Stewart can’t drive 55 in Columbus PD lip sync challenge video

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — When you can’t all agree on one song, you just sing them all.

The Columbus Police Department didn’t just lip sync to one song, but a full medley of hits for the department’s “lip sync challenge” video.

The video starts with officers pulling over racing legend Tony Stewart, who couldn’t drive 55 prior to being stopped. The department ends by letting the community know that they’ll “be there for you,” while covering many other hits in between.

Check out more "lip sync challenge" videos below.

