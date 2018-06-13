Top 8 things to do in Indy this Father’s Day weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Looking for something to do around town this Father’s Day weekend? We’ve got you covered.

Taste of Broad Ripple and Savor Midtown

Head to the Broad Ripple Village this Saturday between 3-10 p.m. for the 5th Annual Taste of Broad Ripple! Back by popular demand, the 2018 version of this rain or shine event will include a main stage with 4 live bands, 30 of the best food vendors in Broad Ripple, a kids’ play area, beer, wine and spirits gardens other entertainment and so much more. General admission tickets will run you $7 at the gate or online, cash or credit cards accepted. Children 11 and under are FREE. A percentage of ticket sales will be donated to the Riley Children’s Foundation.

Already happening in Midtown and Broad Ripple is Savor, allowing you to enjoy special offers at the best restaurants in Broad Ripple and So Bro. These menu specials at participating restaurants will run through the 24th. Just ask your server for the Savor menu.

Weekend Runs

If you’re feeling guilty about all of the food you’re going to eat at the Taste of Broad Ripple, there are 3 unique runs this weekend you can partake in to burn some of the calories. If you’re looking to have fun, but not be competitive, try out the Bubble Run 5k! From the race organizers, “Participants run, walk, dance and play across 3 miles rad real estate. Foam Bogs of colored suds are encountered at each kilometer along the course, bringing back memories of car washes and bathtub bubble beards.” The race is at the Indiana State Fairgrounds this Saturday with a start time of 8 a.m. Registration is just $20.

The Monon Trail 6k Plog, one part running + one part litter cleanup, takes place this Saturday with a start time of 10 a.m. Meet in the Centerpoint Brewing parking lot at 10 am to head out for a 6k plog to pick up litter on the Monon Trail. Runners will then meet back at Centerpoint Brewing’s Taproom to celebrate with a couple of pints. This is the first of 4 runs with July, August and September dates to be announced soon.

The third unique race taking place this Father’s Day weekend is the Beer Run, a 5k-ish run that starts and ends at Two Deep Brewery. All participants receive a FREE craft brew from the brewery and get to take home a collectors pint glass or seasonal swag item from the Brewery Running Series. Registration will run you $40 if you also want a t-shirt, or just $30 w/o.

Weekly Music Round-Up

We have a big music weekend on the way and you’re sure to please just about any dad with one of the following shows. Ray Lamontagne with Special Guest Neko Case will be the first of two acts performing at the White River State Park Summer Concert Series stage this weekend, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The second act in the Summer Concert Series this weekend will be Addison Agen w/ Alex Angelo that begins Sunday at 6 p.m. The Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton will perform at the Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center this Friday at 7:30 p.m. with tickets going for as little as $13. Keith Urban will bring his tour to Noblesville on Saturday. Switching gears, rapper T.I. will perform all of his hits at the Pavilion at Pan Am this Saturday evening with tickets starting at $45.50. If your father is more of a classical type, The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra is opening their 37th season of Kroger Symphony on the Prairie with a celebration of the beloved scores in the Star Wars franchise this Saturday at 8 p.m.

Talbott Street Art Fair and the Independent Music & Art Fest

The Talbott Street Art Fair is this weekend, ranked as one of the finest fairs in the country. The fair will feature over 270 different artists from across the country in a 2 day festival, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The fair itself is in the picturesque, historic Herron-Morton neighborhood on the near northside of Indianapolis between 16th & 20th on Talbot St. and admission is FREE.

Another Art themed festival happening this weekend is the the 17th Independent Music and Art Festival, a one-day outdoor festival highlighting the best independent local and regional musicians, visual artists, food trucks, vendors and crafters. The event is at the Harrison Center and runs from noon to 8 p.m. Admission is FREE!

Sun King 9th Anniversary Party

Indianapolis brewery turns 9 this weekend, so they’re throwing a party! Head over to Sun King this Saturday from 5-11 p.m. for a toast to good friends, live music from Dr. Dog, a special tapping of GFJ as well as Sun King’s Reserve rarities and speciality beers. This event is 21+ and tickets are $25.

23rd Brew-Ha-Ha

You’ve seen festivals on the list this weekend and birthday parties for breweries… How about a festival with beer that all helps to benefit a local theatre? The 23rd Annual Brew-Ha-Ha is a one-day beer fest and block party to benefit the Phoenix Theatre featuring over 50 beer vendors, bands, food and fun! The event takes place this Saturday between 3-7 p.m. on the 700 block of N. Park Avenue between Massachusetts Avenue and E. St. Clair Street. Tickets will cost between $20 and $65.

88th Marion County Fair

Summer is right around the corner, so it’s fair season! The 88th Marion County Fair begins this Friday and runs through June 24th. Admission to this year’s fair is only $5, which includes (at no extra charge) Petting Zoo with farm & exotic animals, LIVE music & entertainment on the Park Stage, 4-H exhibits & projects on display, family arts exhibits, contests & displays, 4-H & Open-Class Animal Competitions / Shows, and Fireworks on Opening Night! You can use the rest of your $$$ on delicious fair foods and rides. MORE INFO

International Fest

St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church is hosting their annual International Festival this Friday and Saturday between 5 p.m. and midnight, featuring carnival rides & games, Monte Carlo, international foods and live music. MORE