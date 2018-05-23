Top 8 things to do in Indy this Indy 500 weekend – May 25-27

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here are a few things going on around town this weekend.



1. Friday – Carb Day

Indy 500 weekend begins with Carb Day, the final practice opportunity for the field of 33 racers in the 102nd running of the Indy 500. It’s not just another practice day as the Indy Lights have their Freedom 100 race, classic cars will take a few laps and Blues Traveler and Train will perform late Friday in Turn 4. Public gates open at 8 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. Friday evening.

Outside of IMS, the 500 Festival Memorial Service will take place at the Indiana War Memorial at Noon. If you can’t make it downtown for the service, you can watch the service uninterrupted on WISH-TV.

2. Saturday – Legends Day

Gates open bright and early at 8 a.m. Saturday morning for Legends Day. Check out historical memorabilia, get autographs from this year’s field of racers and then make sure to stick around for the big concert with Filmore and Canaan Smith starting at 2:30 p.m., followed by Grammy Award nominee Sam Hunt at 4:30 p.m.

Outside of the Speedway, the IPL 500 Festival Parade begins at 11:45 a.m. and runs south from North/Pennsylvania to Washington, Washington/Pennsylvania to Meridian and then back north on Meridian, around Monument Circle and all the way back up to the finish just past 10th Street on Meridian Street. (MAP)

Late Saturday evening, the Indiana Roof Ballroom will host the Snakepit Ball, an eclectic mix of celebrities, civic and business leaders, VIPs and others at an event that stimulates all of the senses. Tickets for this exclusive event are not cheap, going for $325 each.

3 . Sunday – 102nd running of the Indy 500

The biggest day of the year in Indy is this Sunday, featuring the 102nd edition of the famous 500 mile race. Before the race begins, you can Bike to the 500 on a police escorted route to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The event starts at 7:00 a.m. on the east plaza of the City Market with music, food, drinks, and family fun. The four mile ride leaves at 9:30 a.m. to the grounds of Daredevil Brewing Company where your bicycle will be parked and monitored while you enjoy the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

The Snake Pit opens dark and early. Tickets are available for purchase on-site as early as 5 a.m. with gates set to open at 6 a.m. Race weekend’s biggest and best party at the Indy 500 will feature superstars Axwell ? Ingrosso, Deadmau5, Diplo and GRiZ. All Snake Pit ticket holders must be 18 or older.

The Greatest Spectacle in Racing will get the green flag a little after the noon hour this year and after 200 laps spanning 500 miles, the biggest month of the year in Indianapolis will end with a cold bottle of milk.

4. Rockin’ on Main

The finale event for Carb Day in Speedway, this year’s Rockin on Main will feature great music, great food, great drinks and a great time. Barbecue & Bourbon will cater this year’s event which begins at 5:30 p.m. at 1414 Main St. The street festival is set to wrap up just before midnight Friday.

5. Zepparella w/ Mammoth Tooth

San Francisco based, all-female American hard rock tribute band, Zepparella, will perform this Saturday night at the Hi-Fi. The band released a 10 song, studio album in 2014 and has millions of views on their YouTube channel. Tickets are on sale for just $15.

6. Indiana City Brewing Co. – 5 Year Anniversary

Indiana City Brewing Co. is celebrating five years in the beer business this Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. The anniversary party will feature beer releases, bands (Pillars, There Are Ghosts and Never Come Downs) and a cornhole tournament.

7. Damon Williams & Friends

Chicagoan and comedian Damon Williams will bring his act, along with his friends, to the Old National Centre this Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $31, reserved $41.

8. Arrested Development

Its been twenty years since a new group called Arrested Development slammed the gangsta dominated world of hip hop with defiant lyrics of hope. Apparently, the world was ready for the change as AD became the first ever hip-hop artist to receive the best new artist Grammy in addition to a Grammy Award for best rap single for their anthemic prayer-like hit song, Tennessee. The group plays this Saturday at the Vogue with doors set to open at 9 p.m. Tickets are currently going for $25-28.

