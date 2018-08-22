Top 8 things to do in Indy this weekend: Aug. 24-26

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at some of the events going on this weekend.

Devour Indy Summerfest & Indy Wing Week

Devour Indy is a twice-annual city wide dining experience at more than 200 restaurants. The summer edition begins this week and runs through Sept. 2. This event offers three-course, value-priced menus to all patrons with no need for a coupon or special pass to participate. All you have to do is show up and ask your server for the special Devour menu. For a full list of participating eateries, click here.

If you’re looking to devour wings, specifically, another food-friendly event happening this week only is Indy Wings Week! 30 areas restaurants are offering ½ price wings through the Sept. 26. All you have to do is find your favorite spot or a new spot on the list and ask for their wing special. If you didn’t get enough during Taco, Tenderloin or Burger week so far in 2018, Wings Week is your next opportunity to try something new at half price! Here is a list of the participating eateries. Pizza Week and Bacon Week are later in the year, October and December respectively.

45th Annual Greekfest

One of central Indiana’s favorite festivals of the year, GreekFest, is this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. In its 45th year, GreekFest looks to be better than ever with authentic food, pastries, music, dancing, church tours, cooking demos, bazaar, kids activities and more! Admission is FREE for this family-friendly event. Hours vary by day, so check out the complete schedule, here.

Weekly Music Round-Up

We have another big music weekend coming up here in Indy with a variety of artists ranging from Jason Mraz to Gucci Mane to Luke Bryan. Below is a list of the bigger concerts in the Circle City sorted by date/venue.

Friday:

Luke Bryan – 7 p.m. – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Jason Mraz w/ Brett Dennen – 8 p.m. – Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

Gucci Mane – 8 p.m. – The Pavillion

Saturday:

CHREECE 4 Hip-Hop Music Festival – 2 p.m. to 12 a.m. – 6 Fountain Square Venues

Cake + Ben Folds w/ Tall Heights – 7 p.m. – Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

Sunday:

Niall Horan – 7:40 p.m. – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

NEEDTOBREATHE – 7 p.m. – Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

Descendents – 8 p.m. – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

11th Annual Artomobilia & Motorcycles on Meridian

Artomobilia features a distinct gathering of recognized artists, collector cars, and automotive enthusiasts, showcased on the streets of the Carmel Arts & Design District. Featuring more than 400 enthusiast and collector cars on the streets of Carmel, the Artomobilia boasts one of the most eclectic gatherings of original, period-correct cars, including Supercar, Exotic, Sports Car, Classics, Racers, Historically Preserved, Indiana Built, Sedan/Coupe, and more. The event opens up at 8 a.m. and runs through 5 p.m. with awards handed out at 3:30 p.m.

If you’re more of a fan of the two-wheeled variety of transportation, Motorcycles on Meridian is set to converge on Monument Circle Saturday afternoon and evening. Expect thousands of motorcycles to descend on the circle, Meridian and Georgia streets between 4 p.m. and midnight in what is one of the most iconic two-wheel events in the country. The rain-or-shine event is open to people with and without bikes.

Cirque du Soleil – Corteo

This unique production, directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, first premiered in Montreal under the Big Top in April 2005. Since then, the show has been a great success and has amazed 8 million people in 64 cities in 19 countries on four continents.

Corteo, which means cortege in Italian, is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown. The show brings together the passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth.

The cast of Corteo includes 51 acrobats, musicians, singers and actors from all around the world. The show is at Bankers Life Fieldhouse with various performances through Sunday!

Indy Fringe – Final Weekend

If you haven’t yet caught one of the many performances spread out across the Mass Ave Arts District theatres, you only have a few short days left! The 14th Annual Indy Fringe Theatre Festival wraps up this weekend. The festival presents every imaginable genre of live theatre: comedy, drama, dance, cabaret, music and musicals, multimedia! Here’s a schedule of the remaining shows that you can check out before the event wraps up Sunday night.

Parish Festivals

In addition to GreekFest, there are two other parish festivals this weekend, St. Ann this Thursday-Saturday and the festival at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Saturday only. The St. Ann parish festival will feature food, rides, games, beer garden, Annie’s Attic and a silent auction. Hours will vary by day. The Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish festival will run from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. with a one mile or 5k run, local music, food, beverages, kids’ games and more. Kids 20 and under are free, though persons 21+ will pay $2 admission.

Walks and Runs

If you’re trying to burn off a few of those State Fair calories from last weekend, here are three walking and running opportunities around town this weekend for all ages and abilities.

Before their preseason game against the 49ers this Saturday, the Indianapolis Colts are hosting their ‘Finish on the 50’ 5k run/walk. Start your 5k run/walk outside of Lucas Oil Stadium, and then experience the thrill of NFL football when you finish at the 50-Yard-Line! All participants will receive an exclusive Colts 5K t-shirt and commemorative medal. Registration for the run also includes a ticket to the preseason game! The race starts at 8 a.m.

The Margarita Madness 5k is a unique fun run focused less on speed and more on margarita fun with friends and family. Participants come from all different ages, shapes, sizes, and speeds… the only requirement is that all runners must be 21 and up. The race begins at 5pm at Military Park.

The 500 Festival mini-mini is the first and only youth-run to take place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Designed specifically for kids, the 500 Festival mini-mini provides Indiana’s youth – ages 5 through 12 – with an “Indy Mini” experience that’s sized just for them. Kids participating in the mini-mini experience the larger-than-life fun of a 500 Festival running event – complete with course entertainment, massive cheering sections, participant timing and the coveted mini-mini medal. Five different race distances will be offered, ranging from half a mile to 2.5 miles, allowing participants to select the race that best meets their age and ability. All participants will start from pit lane and will finish at the famed Yard of Bricks.