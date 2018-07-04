Top 8 things to do in Indy this weekend: July 6-8

1. Dave Matthews Band & Weezer/Pixies

It’s another big music weekend at the Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in Noblesville as both DMB and Weezer come to town. Dave Matthews Band has performances both Friday evening and Saturday afternoon/evening, while Weezer/Pixies is set to take the stage Sunday.

Others performing in and around town this weekend include The Pretenders at the Old National Centre Murat Theatre (Sunday at 7:30 p.m.) and the Country Throwdown the night before featuring the Suburban Cowboys in the Egyptian Room (8 p.m. start time).

2. Chilly Water Brewing Co. 4th Anniversary

Chilly Water Brewing Company is celebrating 4 years this Saturday with a party! The shindig will feature the Shelby County Sinners. This event begins at 5 p.m.

3. Inaugural American Classic Car Show and Block Party

Howl at the Moon and the Open Arms Foundation are proud to present the inaugural American Classic Car Show and Block Party on Saturday, July 7th from 12-8 PM. The show will take place in the east block of Georgia Street in front of the Banker’s Life Fieldhouse. Howl2GO, America’s leading dueling pianos entertainment, will be playing at the show.

4. City of Lawrence – 4th Fest

While a lot of the festivities take place on the 4th of July proper, 4th Fest in Lawrence continues into the weekend with Jus’ta Band set to take the stage Friday evening between 6-8 p.m. in the Fridays at the Fort event. The Freedom 5k takes place this Saturday, beginning at Triton Brewery & Bistro and running through the beautiful Fort Harrison State Park and back.

5. Lights Over Morse Lake

Another nearby festival happening this weekend is Lights Over Morse Lake Festival in Hamilton County. The fest begins on Independence Day but runs through Saturday evening. While the big fireworks show is Wednesday night, there will still be plenty left to see and do this Friday and Saturday including the Amazing Golf Cart Challenge, a Futsal Tournament, a concert by the Flying Toasters, a fish fry and more! Here is a full schedule of events taking place in Cicero this weekend.

6. InConJunction

Indy’s science fiction & fantasy convention is this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Indianapolis Marriott East. Special guests include Author J.M. Lee, Indianapolis’s very own Star Wars punk band, The Yavin 4, Artists and comic writers Little Guardian Lee Cherolis and Ed Cho, Cosplayer Oriana Peron and more! A three-day badge will cost $50 at the door with single-day rates between $25-35.

7. Weekend Sports

If you’re looking to support a hometown team this weekend in the Circle City, there will be two events to choose between. The Indianapolis Indians have a 3 game series with the Columbus Clippers Friday-Sunday. Friday is Fireworks night and Saturday night is another Super Hero night, this time featuring Iron Man & Spider-Man. The first 2,500 fans through the Victory Field gates will receive an Iron Man bobblehead. Plus, the Tribe will wear Iron Man jerseys, which will be auctioned off to raise money for Make-A-Wish. Sunday’s game will feature a kid’s jersey giveaway! The first 1,500 kids ages 14 and under will receive a Rowdie kids jersey.

Just a few blocks away, the Indy 11 will continue to try to maintain or even build on their current 5th place standing against the Charlotte Independence, currently only 1 point behind on the table. Tickets are on sale for as little as $15!

8. First Friday – July

It’s yet another First Friday, which means food trucks, art shows and more! Food trucks will amass along Georgia Street as early as the lunch hours so you can enjoy some sunshine and grab a good bite to eat. The food trucks will later converge on the Old National Centre parking lot with tickets going for $5 plus fees for the festival.

Outside of food trucks, the Indianapolis City Market will host their monthly Art at the Market event between 6 and 8:30 p.m. Enjoy local artists, a special musical performance, food and shopping from City Market Merchants open late, and Indiana craft beer from Tomlinson Tap Room!

If you’re looking for music, head over to the Hi-Fi First Friday concert featuring The Social Animals, a full time, van-living youth band. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for this free concert!