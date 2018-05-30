Top 8 things to do in Indy this weekend: June 1-3

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here are some things happening this upcoming weekend in and around Indianapolis.

1. First Friday – June

This Friday is the first Friday of a new month, which means special arts exhibits, food and more. Start the last day of the (typical) work week on the right note with a FREE donut on Monument Circle in celebration of National Donut Day! The Salvation Army will be there to hand out a free donut to the first 2,500 people beginning at 6 a.m., so get there early!

If donuts aren’t your thing, head over to this month’s First Friday Food Truck Festival at the Old National Centre. Over 30 food trucks will be on site, so you’re guaranteed to find something for everyone to enjoy in the family. This year’s monthly event also features live music, with Everything Violet, The Arachnids and Facing Daylight set to perform this go round. Tickets are $5 at the gate!

Arts are another big part of what makes First Fridays great in the Circle City. Arts at the Market is back and it’s free to get in the door. The City Market will host local artists, a musical performance and merchants will stay open late to accommodate guests. #ArtsAtTheMarket begins at 6 p.m. and runs through 8:30 p.m. There are other numerous arts options around the area including the First Friday Night Market at Garfield Park/The Tube Factory Artspace and a First Friday Open House at the RUCKUS Makerspace.

You can close out your First Friday experience with post-game fireworks at the Indians game as they host the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

2. 19th Annual Vintage Indiana Wine & Food Festival

Military Park will be the hot spot this weekend for wine lovers everywhere with the 19th Annual Vintage Indiana Wine & Food Festival set to take place from noon until 6 p.m. The first 10,000 in attendance will receive a free, etched wine glass to sample over 200 award-winning wines. The event is 21+ (ID required) and tickets will cost you $25-50.

3. Runner’s Weekend

If you eat one too many donuts for National Donut Day this Friday, there are at least three different opportunities to run off a few of those calories this weekend. The 15th Annual Race Away from Domestic Violence 5K at the City Market begins at 8 a.m. this Saturday. The charity run benefits the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Registration costs $28 in advance or $25 on race day (no t-shirt).

The Outrun the Sun Race Against Melanoma and Sunset Festival takes place a little later in the day Saturday (4:30 p.m.) and features three distance options to suit all types of runners. Registration will cost you between $29 and $35 depending on what distance (5 mi, 5k or 1 mi) you want to run at historic Fort Harrison State Park.

Fort Harrison State Park will host another run on Sunday, the Sallie Mae 5k. This race, in its second year, is a fundraiser for the Bridging the Dream Scholarship Fund. This program gives each student an opportunity to overcome financial obstacles that stand in their way of achieving their dreams of higher education. Registration is just $25.

4. Weekly Music Round-Up

If you’re a live music fan, we have another jam-packed lineup this week in Indy. The Summer Concert Series at the Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park is underway and this Friday will feature Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats w/ The Record Company. Resale tickets are currently going for $47 with a start time of 7:30 p.m.

The Decemberists will perform at the Murat Theatre this Saturday at 8 p.m with tickets priced as low as $30.50. Snow Tha Product will also perform at the Murat with a start time of 8 p.m. this Sunday evening. There will be plenty of other acts going on along with First Friday, so make sure to check some of the smaller venues as well if you’re looking for something more intimate.

5. 7th Annual History on Tap

Chat with brewers in an inviting atmosphere and explore Conner Prairie’s 1836 Prairietown during our seventh annual History on Tap event. Sample a historic beer brewed on site, learn about craft brewing through demonstrations and meet with craft beer experts. Buy tickets fast as the VIP experience has already sold out, leaving only two of the ticket categories left, in addition to a designated driver ticket. The event is this Friday from 6:30-10:00 p.m. and tickets will run you $40-55 each.

6. Free Fishing Weekend

The final few Free Fishing Days of the year are both Saturday and Sunday. Free Fishing Days allow Indiana residents to not need a fishing license or a trout,salmon stamp to fish the state’s public waters.

In addition to being able to fish for free, many of the state owned waterways are hosting fishing derbys, including the 17th Annual Kids Fishing Derby at Eagle Creek Park (Lilly Lake) this Saturday at 8 a.m.

7. Flea Market and Yard Sales

The year, 2018, marks the 42nd year for the Woodruff Place Flea Market where you’ll find 80 acres and 200+ yards full of of bargains, food and entertainment in this Indy east side neighborhood. The event runs both Saturday (8 a.m.-5 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m.-5 p.m.).

Another way to explore the city and find some deals is the 15th Annual Historic National Road Yard Sale. The event stretches along U.S. 40 between Baltimore and St. Louis between Wednesday and Sunday from dawn to dusk. You’ll find everything from Antiques, collectibles, furniture, glassware, fresh garden produce and much more!

8. Wicket World of Croquet

Don your game whites and hit the court for a wicketly competitive day of historic elegance and modern indulgence to benefit educational programming at The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site. If you’re a big croquet fan, or just want to get in on the fun, tickets will run you anywhere from $30 to 75. The event begins at 10 a.m. and runs until 4:30 p.m.