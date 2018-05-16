Top 8 things to do in Indy this weekend – May 18-20

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Prerace fun, Broad Ripple’s art fair, dance performances and festivals galore are on tap for the weekend of May 18-20 in the area.

Indianapolis 500 festivities

We are a weekend away from “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” and have another jam-packed weekend of race-themed activities for the whole family.

At Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend, you have Fast Friday — the final practice day for racers — plus Saturday’s Bump Day, to narrow the field down to 33 racers, and Sunday’s Pole Day, where racers push to get the coveted pole position for the big race. Here’s a full schedule of the IMS events and practices.

Breakfast at the Brickyard is also this Saturday, but it is sold out.

A ton of things are happening outside of Speedway this weekend. If you’re downtown grabbing lunch and wondering what the ruckus is, the HandleBar Hot Lap takes place around Monument Circle on Friday. Teams of 10 will race around Monument Circle on HandleBars in one-on-one, single-elimination heats beginning at 11:30 a.m. The field of 48 will narrow until a new champion is crowned. Food trucks and entertainment will also be on site if you’re just spectating on a lunch break! Proceeds go to downtown beautification and decor.

The Hoosier 250 also takes place at 7 p.m. Sunday on a track just off of Massachusette Avenue. This pride-themed race will pit teams of two against one another with the fastest team set to take home the crown. This event is free to watch!

Broad Ripple Art Fair

The Indianapolis Arts Center’s largest fundraiser of the year is Saturday and Sunday. Head to 820 E. 67th St. for the 48th Broad Ripple Art Fair, bringing more than 225 artists and crafters together in one spot. Patrons can enjoy two-day admission to incredible art, nonstop live music and performances on three stages, food, Sun King Brewing beer and Mallow Run Winery wine, artist demonstrations and interactive art activities for people of all ages. The event will run from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets will cost $13 for adults and $3 children if you buy in advance.

21 and older

If you’re looking to get away from the kids and enjoy a few adult beverages (for family friendly festivals, see the next listing), there are several options this weekend.

If you’re a whiskey fan, the Spring Whiskey Tasting Festival takes place from 4-6 p.m. Saturday at Howl at the Moon, 20 E. Georgia St. Get ready to engage your senses, connect with others and enjoy an intimate setting with whiskey reps showcasing a few of their top brands. Tickets will run you $35-40.

If beer is more your flavor, there are two different beer fests taking place this weekend.

The third annual Rock the Junction Craft Beer & Music Festival will be from 1-5 p.m. Saturday in Westfield. The event will feature more than 20 Indiana breweries and wineries and multiple bands on the big stage to complement the event’s true music-fest format. A number of well-known, local food trucks will also be in attendance. VIP tickets will cost $45. General admission tickets are sold out.

Indy Lagerfest, hosted by Daredevil Brewing Co. in Speedway, is a celebration of lager beers and the history of racing in Indianapolis from 6-11 p.m. Saturday. Enjoy lager beers from 33 lager breweries. Tickets will run you $25-40.

If you’re looking for something with both adult beverages and doggos, Flat12 is hosting an Indy Doodle Dog Romp from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday. Bring the pups and enjoy some local brews on the patio. This free event will be weather-dependent, so RSVP for updates. In the event of inclement weather, the date will be rescheduled.

Country or classical hard rock

Country music legend Jason Aldean will bring his High Noon Neon Tour to the Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in Noblesville at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $77.75.

A unique musical act will perform in the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday. Apocalyptica is a Finnish orchestral rock band that has six studio albums featuring numerous cello-based instrumentals along with some vocal-based songs. This Saturday, they’ll be bringing their Apocalyptica Plays Metallica By Four Cellos Tour to the Circle City. Tickets start at $25.

Outdoor festivals

If you’re looking to get outside and enjoy the abnormally warm and mostly dry May we’ve seen so far, there are a few different family-friendly festivals taking place this weekend.

The fourth annual Southside Sudzfest at German Park will kick off at 4 p.m. Saturday and runs until 9 p.m. The celebration of south side craft breweries will highlight biers from Planetary, Mashcraft, Taxman and Oaken Barrel and wines from Buck Creek Winery. Traditional German food, including bratwurst, knackwurst, hot dogs, German potato salad, sauerkraut, Bavarian pretzels and strudel, will be served. Tickets are $5 ahead of time or $8 at the gate. Parking is plentiful and free.

Vendors, food trucks, face painting, education and employment booths, health exhibits, prizes and more will be at the Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center, 2990 W. 71st St., for this year’s Hispanic Heritage Festival. This free event begins at noon Saturday and runs until 6 p.m., and you are asked to register ahead of time online.

Comedian Kevin Hart

A new Indy tour date for Kevin Hart’s comedy routine was recently added and The Irresponsible Tour will be coming to Bankers Life Fieldhouse at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets start at $25. From what I’ve seen in the event information and details, you might just leave your phone at home: No cellphones at any time!

Performing arts

If beer fests, comedy routines, outdoor festivals and cellos playing Metallica are not your thing, here are some other alternative date ideas involving the performing arts.

The Indianapolis Ballet is back and wrapping up its debut season in style this weekend. The ballet will perform “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” Friday, Saturday and Sunday at The Toby at Newfields. Tickets start at $25 for adults and $20 for seniors and students.

The Central Indiana Dance Ensemble will take you to Neverland as their dancers transform into Wendy, Michael and John and take to the sky with “Peter Pan” this Friday and Saturday at the Tarkington in Carmel. Tickets start at $20.

Run!

If you’re looking for something more physically demanding this weekend, there are two competitive races taking place in and around the city limits, both set to begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

The 2018 Global 6K for Water will begin at Orchard Park Presbyterian Church, 1605 E. 106th St., Carmel. Each registration fee will give lasting, life-changing clean water to a child, like the child on your race bib! Through your generosity, World Vision provides sustainable clean water solutions for one person per every $50. For your efforts, you will also receive a T-shirt, a finisher medal and the gift of knowing you made life better for a child! Register here.

The Rainbow 5K Run/Walk will start rain or shine at the Indianapolis Firefighters Museum, 748 Massachusetts Ave. This is a great event for those trying to beat their personal best or those just trying to stay active. Registration will cost you $35 in advance or $40 on the day of race.

Finally, don’t forget that this Friday is Bike to Work Day in Indy. Activities all day on Monument Circle will start with the traditional Bike in Breakfast and end with a happy hour celebration of bicycling organizations throughout the region, with some Handlebar Hot Laps in between. Ride downtown and join fellow bike riders to celebrate using bicycles for transportation and see how far Indianapolis has come with bicycle friendliness. Light refreshments will be provided by Whole Foods Market, Au Bon Pain, and Bee Coffee Roasters.