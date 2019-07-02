Skip to content
WISHTV.com
Indianapolis
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Business
Crime Watch 8
Entertainment
I-Team 8
Indiana News
International
Local
National News
Politics
Traffic
Washington DC Bureau
Your Local Election Headquarters
Top Stories
Hawaii man paints face black at hearing for life sentence
Top Stories
Indy Moms Blog: Independence Day activities
Show of hands on immigrant health care belies a thorny issue
Buttigieg says plan to expand national service will unify US
Teen mows American flag into yard for fallen soldier
Weather
8 Day Forecast
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Forecast
Future Cast
Get Weather Text and Email Alerts
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Monthly Climate Data
Radar
Today’s Rainfall
Weather Blog
Wind Gusts
Sports
College Basketball
College Football
Colts
Cubs/White Sox Broadcast Schedule
Gr8 Golf Club
Indianapolis 500
Indy Eleven
Indiana Fever
NASCAR
Pacers
The Zone – High School Sports
The Zone Scoreboard
Indy Style
As Seen on Indy Style
Indy Style Recipes
Living Local
Top 8 Things You Need To Know
Locals Only
Community Calendar
Community Link
Contests
Gr8 Paper Push
I Love To Read
Joe On The Go
WISH Patrol
Station Info
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Email Alerts
Internships At WISH
MyINDY-TV 23
Tour WISH-TV Studios
Tuning Us In
Work For Us
TV Schedule
CW 8
MyINDY-TV 23 Schedule
Watch CW Shows
WISH-TV Schedule
More
Gas Prices
Obituaries
This Week’s Coupons
Watch Live
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
INDOT announces I-65, I-70 south side closures
Top Video
Teen mows American flag into yard for fallen soldier
INDOT announces I-65, I-70 south side closures
Subway, Halo Top team up to sell milkshakes
Construction timelines delayed for IndyGo Purple, Blue lines
2020 Census being printed without citizenship question
More Top Video Headlines
4 injured in shooting at mall near San Francisco
Evansville Uber driver charged with rape prompts safety reminder for riders
WISH-TV to broadcast IPL Downtown Freedom Fest
Clark-Pleasant district buys school buses with seat belts
18 cases of fecal parasite confirmed in Marion County pools
Indianapolis, Hamilton County find West Nile mosquitoes
Employee in panhandler work program gains full-time job
2 Indianapolis Zoo elephants ‘have beaten’ deadly virus
WWII veteran walking across America from Georgia to California
Boy, 7, saves sister, 20, from drowning after she has seizure in pool
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK