Bridal trends to bring to 2020

by: Amber Hankins
Trends to keep. Trends to ditch. And trends NOT to underestimate!

Today on Indy Style, Abby Broderick, Director of Events, Indy Monthly, and Gina Glas, Managing Partner, A Classic Party Rental, share more about this year’s trends, along with information about an upcoming bridal show at the Ritz Charles.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 5E4D97962F6A43118C45807CCDC7356C.jpg

Indianapolis Monthly’s Bridal Show at the Ritz Charles
Sunday, January 12
11 a.m. – 3 p.m
FREE admission
Brides, Register now for your chance to win wedding bands from Moyer Fine Jewelers or Hair and Makeup for the big day from Salon 01.

A Classic Party Rental Indy Style Tablescape

Silver Chiavari Chair | Oyster Marble Table Cloth | Mauve Napkin | Silver Band China | Elexa Flatware | Napa Stemware | Mixed Votives |

Trends to keep in 2020

  • Matte Black China & Flatware
  • Modern Gold Flatware
  • Combining multiple textures
  • Velvet Everything
  • Bold Colors
  • Mixing dried and real flowers

What you can ditch…

  • Matching your bridesmaid dresses to your tablecloths
  • One tablecloth color for your entire reception
  • Rose Gold
  • Party Favors

Don’t underestimate…

  • Upgraded China and Flatware
  • Floor-length table cloths
  • Adding personal touches
  • Ambient lighting
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 8879EE4F86CA4195BA83421EE1C971E4.jpg

Winter Lights Tablescape @ IMA: Imagery by Doodle Shots

A Classic Party Rental’s color palette consisted of icy blues and wintery whites with silver accents. Thank you to the talented creatives who collaborated with us on this project. Meg and Sara from Old Forest Farm provided the gorgeous dried floral installation and centerpieces. Kaitlin of Athena Street Creative designed the beautiful menus featuring calligraphy by Megan Painter.

Featured Rentals from A Classic Party Rental

Storm Velvet Linen (special order) | White Supernova Shantung Napkin (coming soon) | White Chiavari Chair | Sheer Silver Drape | Silver Band China | Chateau Flatware | Preludio Crystal

White Marble Linen Tablescape @ A Classic Showroom: Imagery by Stacy Able

A Classic Party Rental partnered with Brooke Csukas from Uncommonly Styled and Jean Rivers from Blue Llama Events to create 5 stylish tablescapes to inspire you for your next holiday gathering. Beautifully designed menus and place cards were provided by Erica O’Hara from Pickle Prints Invitations and #OOTD inspiration from stylist, Nicole Blair Wear. Keep scrolling to get to know the team and check out their showroom designs!

Featured Rentals from A Classic Party Rental

White Marble Linen | Eggplant Polyester Napkins | Eggplant Satin + Mauve Satin Chair Sashes
Silver Chiavari Chairs | Silver Band China | Chateau Flatware | Pink Stem Glassware

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is IMG_8928.jpg

Summer Sunshine Tablescape @ A Classic Party Rental: Imagery by Ashley Wittmer Photography

We had the honor of partnering with Tara Steele, owner and lead planner of Tara Nicole Weddings and Autumn Keller of Isibeal Studio, for our grand opening last January. The result was this beautiful and bright tablescape.

Sunshine Velvet Linen (custom order) | Citron Satin Napkins (custom order) | White Chiavari Chairs
Alabaster Milk Charger (BBJ) | Clear Glass China | Elexa Flatware
Stemless Wine Glass | Pink Stem Glassware

To learn more, visit Indianapolismonthly.com/bride.

