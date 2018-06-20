Fashionable and protective shades ahead of National Sunglasses Day

Did you know? Foster Grant is credited with inventing sunglasses, selling the very first pair back in 1929, on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

So, to celebrate National Sunglasses Day, Optometrist Dr. Justin Bazan shares more about Foster Grant sunglasses and how they’re fashion forward, affordable (most retail for under $30!) AND, most important, great protection for our eyes!

DR. BAZAN’S INSIGHTS ON EYE HEALTH:

• The Vision Council’s National Sunglasses Day is the perfect excuse to remind ourselves of the importance of UV eye protection. Sunglasses, like these from Foster Grant, are key to protect the eyes from the sun’s UV rays, especially because UV eye damage is cumulative and irreversible. In fact, according to a survey by The Vision Council, American adults report experiencing symptoms like trouble seeing, sunburn of the eyes or eyelids, irritation in the eyes, red or swollen eyes, wrinkles around the eyes and even cancer on or around the eyes from prolonged UV eye exposure.

• Even though National Sunglasses Day is right around the corner, individuals should always be wearing sunglasses regardless of the season. This is because the sun’s UV rays are present year-round, despite whether it’s sunny or cloudy, or warm or cold outside. It’s always key for individuals to wear sunglasses whenever they’re outside during daylight hours. According to The Vision Council, the most common time American adults spend outdoors is 2 to 4 p.m., which is when the sun’s UV rays are at their highest.

• When choosing sunglasses, think about the following:

o PROTECTION – Be on the lookout for sunglasses with lenses that have a sticker or label that indicates UVA/UVB protection, like these from Foster Grant!

o COMFORT AND FIT – The more comfortable they are to wear and the better they fit your face, the more likely you are to wear them.

o ACTIVITIES – Make sure the style of the sunglasses suits the activity you plan to wear them during.

o STYLE – Snag sunglasses that complement your wardrobe! And never be afraid to have a few pairs that make a statement.

• KIDS EYEWEAR…

o Young eyes are especially susceptible to UV damage, as children receive about three times the annual adult dose of UV. However, according to a survey by The Vision Council, only 5 percent of American adults report their child “always” wears sunglasses. Nowadays, there are lots of children’s sunglass styles that are just as cool as those for adults – so there’s no excuse for a little one to go sunglass-less.

• Keep your (and your child’s) eyes healthy by always wearing sunglasses during daytime hours, and of course, having an annual eye exam to discuss your (or your child’s) UV eye health needs and the sunglass options available. Visit thevisioncouncil.org/uv for more information about UV eye health.

ABOUT FOSTER GRANT:

It all began with a ten-cent pair of Foster Grant sunglasses sold on the Atlantic City Boardwalk in 1929. Nearly 90 years later, the brand that is credited with selling the very first pair has become the largest fashionable sunglasses company in the world. During the golden era of American Film, Foster Grant dug its celebrity roots, with countless Hollywood stars wearing Foster Grant sunglasses. This led to the development of one of the world’s most iconic advertising tag lines, “Who’s that behind those Foster Grants?” Behind those Foster Grants now is current brand ambassador Kat Graham, musician and actress. Merging fashion, quality and value, Foster Grant sunglasses aim to showcase the many shades of you!

• All Foster Grant sunglasses offer 100% UVA/UVB lens protection. We are all aware of the importance of protecting our skin from the damaging rays of the sun, but often our eye health is an afterthought! On National Sunglasses Day especially, it’s important to keep eye health top of mind.

