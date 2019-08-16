Local mechanic will close doors, relocate after neighbors fight for him to stay

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A beloved neighborhood mechanic is closing his doors on Friday, but they won’t be closed long.

Ty’s Automotive is moving. It may be just a short drive away, but the decision is upsetting to neighbors who have been fighting to keep Ty’s where it is.

Signs saying “Keep Ty’s” and “No convenience store” have been planted throughout the Meridian-Kessler neighborhood for months in protest.”

The Circle K at 49th and Pennsylvania planned to end its lease with Ty’s Automotive in order to expand its convenience store.

“We feel like big business pushed somebody out,” said Arlene Brooks, a resident who lives in the neighborhood. “They’ve been here over 43 years and was a real asset to the neighborhood. We feel like putting in a convenience store is not what the neighborhood- is not a good fit for the neighborhood. It is not what we need.”

As neighbors took issue with Circle K’s decision, Ty Tarr said he would hold out as long as possible. But time has run out and his lease is up.

“I have a plan, yes,” Tarr said. “I had a good run here. I mean, I wanted to stay here, but it’s just not in the cards. I found a great place on Keystone. A lot bigger. It’s going to be good for the customers. It’s on the corner! Still on a corner! Just not on this corner.”

A now vacant store at 51st and Keystone Avenue will be the new Ty’s Automotive, and loyal customers say they won’t mind the two-mile drive if it’s for Ty.

“You knew he would never short change you,” Brooks said. “He’d never tell you you needed something you didn’t need for your car. He was an honest mechanic. Like I said, we’ll still follow him, but we’re miffed a little bit with Circle K.”

The new building is an upgrade with a waiting room and more vehicle bays. But Tarr says loyal customers can still get the same care they’ve had for years. He says there won’t be any changes to staff or services.

“I’m getting excited!” Tarr said. “I mean, it’s a great facility. I wish it was here, but it’s not. I will move on and it’s going to be good.”

Ty’s original shop closes Friday.

The new shop at 5050 Keystone Avenue will open up September 3.