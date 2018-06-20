Summer style tips from a celebrity stylist

It’s the middle of the summer, but you’re starting to run out of steam. There are still a few more weeks of summer vacation, so what’s a person to do?

Celebrity Lifestyle Expert and Red Carpet host Valerie Greenberg has some timely tips and hacks for making the most of your summer. Learn some keys to summer survival and how to turn a busy lifestyle into some quality family time!

VALERIE’S SUPER SUMMER SURVIVAL TIPS INCLUDE:

HYDRATION KEYS: Why drinking water is one of the top ways to stay healthy

PURE OPTIONS: Making sure your tap water doesn’t have problems

SNACKING TOGETHER: The best chips and dips to keep your family happy

SUMMER HACKS: Some simple but important ways to get the most out our summer experiences



SPOKESPERSON BACKGROUND: Valerie has interviewed an impressive roster of A-List celebrities, such as: Howard Stern, The Late Joan Rivers, and Eli Manning. Valerie regularly appears on television news and lifestyle programs around the country, such as The Wendy Williams Show, Inside Edition and CBS This Morning. She has been featured in and contributed to publications such as Business Week, The New York Daily News, Us Weekly, In Touch Weekly, Life and Style Weekly, Daily Mail, Yahoo News and AOL. Visit her at http://youvebeenvalidated.com

