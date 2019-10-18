Warmer weekend on tap

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Conditions will be clear and cool Friday night.

Friday:

It’s going to be dry for high school football Friday night. Temperatures will fall into the lower 50s for the evening under mostly clear skies. It’s going to be chilly once again but not as cold as it was Friday morning. Lows will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s. There is a Frost Advisory in effect Friday night for areas in eastern Indiana.

Saturday:

We will start off the weekend with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s close to 70. Our normal high is 65 so temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than normal. While much of the day will be dry with lots of sunshine there’s a slight chance, about 10-20% that an isolated shower may pop up in the late afternoon/early evening.

Sunday:

Sunday will be another great day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. If you’re heading downtown to tailgate or go to the Colts game it will be dry and warm. Winds will be light with lots of sunshine.

Monday:

On Monday a cold front will approach the area bringing us a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Some of the rain may be heavy at times. Highs will climb into the 60s.

8-day Forecast:

Temperatures will fall back into the 50s on Tuesday. It will be dry with lots of sunshine. Highs will slowly climb back into the lower 60s for Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances will return for Friday and Saturday.