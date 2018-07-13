Topgolf locations to add nursing rooms

(WISH) – Topgolf has announced it is installing nursing rooms in all of its U.S. venues, beginning with those in Texas.

The company says it wants to create a welcoming environment for new mothers whether they work there or are visiting for a day of fun. Company officials said the room will provide a comfortable and private space. It will be on the lower level and include an armchair, small table and refrigerator for milk.

Guests can ask a Topgolf employee for access to the room.

The company said the rooms will be in all Topgolf venues by the end of the year.

Indiana’s only Topgolf facility is at 9200 E. 116th Street in Fishers, just east of Interstate 69.