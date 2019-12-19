Toy charcuterie board sparks online debate

(WISH) — A play-set by Fisher-Price is stirring up a lot of debate online.

It’s called the Snacks for Two Charcuterie Board.

The toy maker’s website says it’s for preschoolers 3 and older.

The 15-piece set includes fake marble plates, a wood-accented cutting board, real fabric napkins and the faux snacks of salami, cheese, pull-apart grapes and crackers.

People online have attacked the toy set for being snooty, too “hipster-ish” and too high-brow. Others defend the toy and called it cute and something they would have liked as kids or even now.

CNN Newsource contributed to this report.