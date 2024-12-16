Traffic shift coming to 146th Street west of Allisonville Road

(THE REPORTER) — Drivers traveling through the intersection of Allisonville Road and 146th Street will experience a traffic shift in the next week as part of ongoing construction at the interchange.

The shift, scheduled on or after Dec. 19, will reroute eastbound traffic onto the eastbound White River Bridge. Currently, both eastbound and westbound traffic are using the westbound White River Bridge.

“We are making steady progress on the interchange project, and the upcoming traffic switch is an important milestone,” said Matt Lee, Bridge Program Engineer for the Hamilton County Highway Department. “Although this shift won’t add lanes, it will allow us to create more work space as we move toward project completion.”

Lee still expects the intersection to be complete in Summer 2025, but not before another traffic switch in the Spring. This switch will move traffic onto the bridge over Allisonville Road and will allow drivers access to the roundabout below. This is all provided the weather cooperates.

“We are at the mercy of Mother Nature,” Lee added. “As temperatures drop, the work of laying asphalt becomes more challenging, as asphalt is temperature-sensitive. The weather has been really forgiving the past couple years. Let’s hope it stays that way this winter.”

Crews are converting the current intersection into a grade-separated interchange with a roundabout running below 146th Street on Allisonville Road. The improvements are designed to reduce congestion and enhance safety for drivers in the area.