Taylor Swift’s boyfriend named most popular NFL player in Indiana

Jason Kelce embraces his brother Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens as Taylor Swift watches at right, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. The Chiefs won 17-10. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to research of Google searches over the past 12 months, Travis Kelce is the most popular NFL player in Indiana.

The study by Journo Research and BettingSites.co.uk looked at searches on Google to see which players were the most popular in every U.S. state.

Results from Indiana are as follows:

According to the study, Kelce was searched for over 57,000 times a month on average in Indiana, followed by Aaron Rodgers with nearly 50,000 searches a month. Coming in third was Colts’ quarterback Anthony Richardson with 34,000 searches.

Overall in the U.S., Travis Kelce was the most popular player in 31 states. Aaron Rodgers was a distant second with 13, according to the study. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11th in Las Vegas.

Top five most popular NFL players in each state, according to the study: