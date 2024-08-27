Travis Kelce’s jersey more popular in Indiana than any Colts player

Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22 against the 49ers. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new study reveals that Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs jersey is more popular in Indiana than any player for the Colts.

The study from FlashPicks studied search data for each U.S. state for more than 350 of the most high-profile teams in the NFL to find the most popular stars in the league.

Surprisingly five players had higher jersey searches than any player for the Colts. The Bears’ Caleb Williams tops the list in Indiana, Anthony Richardson sits at sixth.

The players ranking in the top five are from teams with more national appeal such as Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. Not only because of recent Super Bowl success, but also because of Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift.

The most searched for Colts Jersey in Indiana is that of Anthony Richardson, the Colts quarterback who has a total of 4,130 searches for his NFL jersey so far this year. However, this pales in comparison to the searches for Chicago Bears’ Caleb William’s jersey, the most searched for NFL jersey in Indiana – with 7,000 searches so far this year.

The second most-searched for NFL jersey in Indiana is Joe Burrow, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback with 7,000 searches so far this year. Green Bay Packers’ Jordan Love also has 7,000 searches for his jersey in Indiana.

Taylor Swift’s sweetheart Travis Kelce also has 7,000 searches for his jersey in Indiana, which could be down to Swift’s worldwide fame, or his recent Super Bowl successes. Either way, it makes Travis Kelce’s jersey one of the most sought after in the country.

Up next is Kelce’s teammate Patrick Mahomes, with 6,160 searches so far this year for the Chiefs quarterback’s jersey, putting him in fifth place.

Indianapolis Colts’ Anthony Richardson, Dallas Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb, and Las Vegas Raiders’ Davante Adams all have 4,130 searches for their jersey in Indiana so far this year.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has 3,360 searches for his jersey in Indiana, and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is in 10th place with 2,730 searches for his jersey in Indiana this year.

Top 10 most popular NFL player jerseys in Indiana:

Rank Player Name Avg Jersey Searches this year NFL Team 1. Caleb Williams 7,000 Chicago Bears 2. Joe Burrow 7,000 Cincinnati Bengals 3. Jordan Love 7,000 Green Bay Packers 4. Travis Kelce 7,000 Kansas City Chiefs 5. Patrick Mahomes 6,160 Kansas City Chiefs 6. Anthony Richardson 4,130 Indianapolis Colts 7. CeeDee Lamb 4,130 Dallas Cowboys 8. Davante Adams 4,130 Las Vegas Raiders 9. Justin Jefferson 3,360 Minnesota Vikings 10. Brock Purdy 2,730 San Francisco 49ers

Richardson and the Colts start the season Sunday against the Houston Texans.