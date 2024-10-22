Delphi Trial | Full Coverage

The trial for Delphi Murders suspect Richard Allen began on October 18 and is set to run six days a week through mid-November.

Allen, 52, is charged with murder in the deaths of Abigail “Abby” Williams, 13, and Liberty “Libby” German, 14. The girls’ bodies were found near the Monon High Bridge near Delphi on Feb. 14, 2017.

Below is a list of recaps from each day of the trial with links to the full LIVE trial blogs from those days.

Day 1 – Full Blog | October 18, 2024

Court proceedings on Friday began at the Carroll County courthouse in Delphi with opening statements from the prosecution and Allen’s defense.

Defense attorney Andrew Baldwin began his statement by saying “Richard Allen is an innocent man,” before discussing points from their argument, including DNA from hair found in Abby Williams’ hand not matching Allen’s, false confessions from Allen and his family, and witnesses who would testify that Allen was not on the High Monon Bridge in Delphi on the day the girls disappeared.

State prosecutor Nick McLeland began his opening statement by describing Feb. 13, 2017, as a “summer day in the middle of winter” and Libby and Abby’s adventure on the bridge. He warned the jury of graphic pictures that would be shown and said witnesses would testify that Allen confessed to being on the bridge. Allen and his wife both “furiously” shook their heads hearing the prosecution’s mention of him being on the bridge.

Special Judge Frances Gull also ruled in favor of the state’s request that composite sketches used during the investigation would NOT be allowed as evidence in the trial. The first courtroom sketch of the trial was also released to the public Friday evening.

The first set of emotional testimonies came from Libby German’s grandmother, Becky Patty; sister, Kelsi Seibert; and father, Derrick German. Abby’s mother, Anna Williams, and Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy Mitchell Catron ended Friday’s witness statements. To read their statements, click here.

Day 2 – Full Blog | October 19, 2024

Saturday’s court proceedings at the Carroll County courthouse in Delphi with testimony from three witnesses: Steve Mullin, Delphi’s police chief in February 2017; Jake Johns, the search party member who found Libby’s tie-dyed T-shirt; and Pat Brown, the man who found the girls’ bodies. To read their testimonies, click here.

It was an emotional day in the Carroll County courthouse on Monday.

While the jury heard from three law enforcement officers who were some of the first to document the scene, the court also saw 42 crime scene photos. Most of the courtroom struggled to watch.

They included several graphic images of Abby Williams and Libby German’s bodies, as well as other evidence from the scene. News 8’s Kyla Russell reported that Family members of both the girls and Richard Allen were emotional, either holding hands, crying, or looking away from the exhibits.

Testimonies were given by Dep. Darron Giancola, the first deputy to see the girls’ bodies; Indiana State Police Sgt. Jason Page, a crime scene investigator who secured and photographed the scene; ISP Sgt. Duane Datzman, a retired crime scene technician who was the CSI at the Deer Creek scene; and ISP Trooper Brian Olehy, who helped photograph evidence of the crime scene. To read their testimonies, click here.

Outside of the courtroom, Richard Allen’s defense team requested that crime scene video recorded by Libby German shortly before her death should be limited and asked that the state not elicit testimony about the sounds in the area.

Day 4 – Full Blog | October 22, 2024

The fourth day of testimonies in the trial of Delphi Murders suspect Richard Allen began Tuesday morning at the Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi.