Delphi Murders trial: Day 1 live blog

Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen in a recent mugshot. Special Judge Frances Gull will not make a decision on a key motion in the Delphi murders trial until proceedings begin Friday morning.(Provided Photo/Allen County Jail)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Seven years, eight months and 5 days since Abby Williams and Libby German went missing in Delphi, the trial for accused killer Richard Allen is about to begin.

Allen, 52, is charged with murder and murder while committing or attempting to commit kidnapping in the deaths of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German. The girls’ bodies were found near the Monon High Bridge near Delphi on Feb. 14, 2017, a day after they went missing. Allen was arrested in October 2022.

RELATED | Trial of Delphi Murders suspect Richard Allen begins Friday

Follow this blog throughout the day and stay tuned to News 8 for the very latest.

9:05 AM

Allen’s defense has filed a response to the prosecution’s Motion in Limine Regarding Composite Sketches. Judge Francis Gull is expected to rule on this motion today.

After the prosecution argued that the sketches are inadmissible due to the fact that they were intended as an ‘investigative tool to generate leads,’ and are irrelevant. The defense is arguing that the sketches are composites of persons witnesses saw on the bridge the day of the murders, and do not look like Richard Allen, therefore they are highly relevant.

That document can be viewed here:

8:30 AM

The public started lining up Thursday night for the chance to get into the Carroll County Courthouse for Day 1 of the trial.

8 AM

7:30 AM