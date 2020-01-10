Home/Business, Indiana News, Inside INdiana Business, News/Trine plans to launch Montessori education degree program

News

Trine plans to launch Montessori education degree program

by: Wes Mills, Inside INdiana Business
Posted:

ANGOLA, Ind (Inside INdiana Business) — Trine University in Angola says it will be launching what it calls the first Montessori teacher education degree program in the state of Indiana.

The university says the program is one of only a few undergraduate programs of its kind in the nation.

Trine says graduates will earn Montessori licensing recognized by the state.

“There is a state and nationwide shortage of credentialed teachers,” said Anthony Kline, dean of the Franks School of Education at Trine. “Teachers who lack Montessori credentials must complete rigorous training during the summer. This can place a financial strain on schools and the educators receiving the training.”

The Montessori teaching method is designed to build on the way children inherently learn. According to Trine, Montessori learning involves self-directed activity, hands-on learning and collaborative play.

The university says undergraduate students at Trine will receive training to earn Indiana Department of Education licenses in Elementary Generalist (K-6) and Montessori within four years. Trine says through Montessori Accreditation Council for Teacher Education (MACTE) accreditation and American Montessori Society (AMS) affiliation, graduates also will earn credentials to teach students ages 6-9 in Montessori settings.

“We strongly believe that Montessori training will enhance graduates who teach in traditional school settings as well,” said Kline.

The university says it has begun the search process for hiring a director of the Montessori education program at Trine. Once that person is hired, the school will announce a timeline to launch the program.

Trine has teamed up with Oak Farm Montessori School in Avilla to serve as Trine’s primary partner for observation and student teaching opportunities.

Trine received a $385,000 grant from the Dekko Foundation to help with startup costs, program director salary and the creation of a Montessori-style classroom for the undergraduate students.

Anthony Kline, dean of the School of Education at Trine, says there is a growing demand in Indiana for Montessori-licensed teachers.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE NEWS STORIES

Semi driver pleads guilty to charges from I-465 crash killing mom, 18-month-old twins

by: Staff ReportsStaff Reports /

I

The crash happened around noon July 14 in the eastbound lanes of I-465 on the north side near the Keystone Avenue interchange.
Read the Full Article

Design of AR-15 could derail charges tied to popular rifle

by: JAKE BLEIBERG and STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated PressJAKE BLEIBERG and STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated Press /

I

For decades, the federal government has treated a mechanism called the lower receiver as the essential piece of the semiautomatic rifle.
Read the Full Article

Boil water advisory issued for Noblesville after system pressure drops

by: Staff ReportsStaff Reports /

I

The advisory is expected to be in effect for approximately 24 hours.

Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

Semi driver pleads guilty to charges from I-465 crash killing mom, 18-month-old twins

News /

Design of AR-15 could derail charges tied to popular rifle

News /

Boil water advisory issued for Noblesville after system pressure drops

News /

Treasury official pleads guilty to charge connected to leaks of Trump-related financial data

Politics /


 


LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.