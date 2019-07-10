Trooper stops vehicle going 105 mph, renders lifesaving first aid to passenger

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A traffic stop for a vehicle traveling 105 miles per hour led to an Indiana State Police trooper rendering first aid on the side of the road to a severely injured man.

According to ISP, Trooper Ron Huff was driving southbound on State Road 37 in northern Madison County just before 8:30 a.m. July 4 when a vehicle passed him near County Road 1100 North at a high rate of speed with its flashers activated.

As Trooper Huff caught up to and stopped the vehicle, the driver ran to the squad car, yelling that his friend was dying. Trooper Huff grabbed his issued first aid kit and ran to the truck and found the passenger, a male in his mid-20’s, holding a towel to the left side of his neck.

Trooper Huff noticed the man was bleeding from a four-inch gash that appeared to have just missed an artery. Huff called for an ambulance and applied a gauze treated with a clotting agent to the wound. The bleeding had been stopped by the time medics arrived.

ISP said the Elwood man had been injured while working with friends on renovations to the nearby unoccupied Duck Creek School. The man said he was removing a mirror when it broke, sending a shard of glass into his neck.

The man was released from the hospital a day later, and called Trooper Huff to thank him personally for his quick actions.

Trooper Huff credited his training and first aid equipment for being able to successfully treat the injured man.

According to ISP, every state trooper is trained yearly in tactical medical first aid and is issued a Trauma First Aid Kit, along with a tourniquet.