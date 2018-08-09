Trump admin. planning to reverse pesticide ban, experts say it could hurt bee population

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Locally people are making their opinions known on a planned change from the Trump administration, which may lift the ban on a kind of pesticide.

Experts say the pesticide is linked to declining bee and butterfly populations and other pollinators like birds. As the saying goes ‘if bees die we die’. That’s because experts say keeping the bee population up is important for farming and plants.

The Trump administration wants to reverse an Obama era rule banning pesticides called Neonicotinoid that’s been proven to hurt pollinator populations. Now, environmental leaders are coming out to fight this decision.

Currently, the rule bans the uses of Neonicotinoids on national wildlife refuges. Many refuges use the land to farm, but adding the pesticides could change the environment and plant life that wildlife experts say will hurt the ecosystems.

WISH-TV had a chance to talk to Ross Harding, a local bee keeper from Central Indiana Bee Keeper Association about the issue.

“It’s a systemic pesticide where there’s a coding of pesticide on the seed and as it grows, it always has the pesticide in it and it’s been proven scientifically that these pesticides negatively effect the population of bees, moths and beetles,” said Harding. “Also, when the farmers are tilling the dried land, that’s really when the pesticide is stirred up in the air and if you have a beehive near there they are negatively impacted.”

A group called the Defenders of Wildlife had this to say on the issue:

“Industrial agriculture has no place on public lands dedicated to conservation of biological diversity and the protection of our most vulnerable species, including pollinators like bumble bees and monarch butterflies. The trump administration’s approval to use toxic pesticides and genetically modified crops is an insult to our national wildlife refuges and the wildlife that rely on them.”

Additionally, according to Reuters, conservationists are planning to sue the Trump administration over the rule reversal. There are 560 refuge units encompassing roughly 150 million acres nationwide that would be affected.