Trump calls for ‘transparency’ as congressional lawmakers review whistleblower complaint

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (WISH) — The White House released a memo Wednesday morning summarizing President Donald Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump insisted there was no evidence of quid pro quo during a press conference Wednesday afternoon in New York.

He aggressively defended himself against allegations of improper communication with a foreign leader and deflected attention on his dealings with Ukraine by suggesting Democrats had subjected Zelensky to “political threats.”

“That’s what they’re accusing me of but I didn’t do it,” Trump told reporters. “I didn’t threaten anybody.”

He repeated Zelensky’s earlier claim — made during the pair’s joint press conference Wednesday at the United Nations — that there had been no “push” to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

The president said he “fully [supports] transparency on the so-called whistleblower information” that sparked an impeachment probe.

Members of Congress were able to view the anonymous whistleblower complaint Wednesday after unanimous resolutions passed by both the House and Senate calling for the president to release the report.

