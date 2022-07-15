News

Trump family depositions in New York attorney general investigation delayed due to Ivana Trump’s death

Former President Donald Trump speaks during an event with Joe Lombardo, Clark County sheriff and Republican candidate for Nevada governor, and republican Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt, on July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

(CNN) — The depositions of former President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump set to take place next week have been temporarily delayed due to the death of Ivana Trump, the New York attorney general’s office said.

“In light of the passing of Ivana Trump yesterday, we received a request from counsel for Donald Trump and his children to adjourn all three depositions, which we have agreed to,” a spokesperson for New York Attorney General Letitia James said.

“This is a temporary delay and the depositions will be rescheduled as soon as possible. There is no other information about dates or otherwise to provide at this time… We offer our condolences to the Trump family,” the spokesperson said.

Trump and two of his adult children lost several court battles to try to put off or avoid having to sit for depositions in the attorney general’s civil investigation into the Trump Organization. They were scheduled to begin next week.

The Trumps had argued that a parallel criminal investigation by the Manhattan district attorney’s office should preclude them from answering questions under oath about the same topics. Judges rejected those arguments, saying they could assert their Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination and refuse to answer questions.

Eric Trump was previously deposed by the New York attorney general’s office and asserted the Fifth Amendment more than 500 times.

James’ office in January said it found “significant” evidence indicating the Trump Organization used false or misleading asset valuations in its financial statements to obtain loans, insurance and tax benefits and she needed to interview the Trumps about their involvement. Attorneys for James’ office have previously said the investigation is nearly finished and a civil enforcement action may follow.

Ivana Trump died in her home in New York City, the former President posted Thursday on Truth Social. She was 73.

The New York Police Department said later Thursday there did not “appear to be any criminality” related to Ivana Trump’s death. According to a statement, police received a 911 call about an “aided individual” at about 12:40 p.m. ET and found a “73 year-old female unconscious and unresponsive.”

Trump was the mother of Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump.