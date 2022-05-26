News

Trump loses appeal, must testify in New York civil probe

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, April 23, 2022, in Delaware, Ohio. The New York attorney general’s office said Monday, May 23, 2022, it subpoenaed Donald Trump’s longtime executive assistant, Rhona Graff, and plans to question her under oath next week as part of its civil investigation into the former president's business dealings. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A state appeals court court has ruled former President Donald Trump must answer questions under oath in New York state’s civil investigation into his business practices.

A four-judge panel in the appellate division of the state’s trial court on Thursday upheld Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron’s Feb. 17 ruling enforcing subpoenas for Trump and his two eldest children to give deposition testimony in Attorney General Letitia James’ probe.

Trump had appealed, seeking to overturn the ruling. His lawyers argued that ordering the Trumps to testify violated their constitutional rights because their answers could be used in a parallel criminal investigation.