President-Elect Trump’s inauguration photo released
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Donald Trump’s chief photographer Daniel Torok unveiled the official portrait of President-Elect Trump on Wednesday on X.
Torok released photos of both Trump and Vice-President-Elect J.D. Vance on the social media platform.
Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States in November, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.
Trump and Vance will be sworn in on Monday.
