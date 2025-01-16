33°
President-Elect Trump's inauguration photo released

(Daniel Torok photo, via X)
by: Jason Ronimous
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Donald Trump’s chief photographer Daniel Torok unveiled the official portrait of President-Elect Trump on Wednesday on X.

Torok released photos of both Trump and Vice-President-Elect J.D. Vance on the social media platform.

Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States in November, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.

Trump and Vance will be sworn in on Monday.

