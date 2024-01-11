TSA shares the crazy items found in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is reminding people what they can and cannot bring on an airplane, by posting the top 10 best catches of 2023.

TSA says travelers should know what they can pack before arriving at the airport by checking the prohibited items list. Carrying prohibited items may cause delays and can lead to fines or even an arrest.

According to the TSA website:

“Passengers may transport unloaded firearms in checked baggage if they are transported in a locked, hard-sided container and declared to the airline before traveling.

Consistent with the new ATF definition of firearm, TSA now considers frames, receivers, and 3D-printed guns to be firearms under its civil enforcement program.”These items remain prohibited items and must be transported in accordance with TSA regulations in a passenger’s checked bag.”

In addition, TSA considers a firearm to be “loaded” when both the firearm and its ammunition are accessible to the passenger. For example, if an individual has a firearm in accessible baggage and ammunition in his/her pocket, or any combination where the individual has access to both, the firearm is considered ‘loaded’ for purposes of assessing a civil penalty.”

The TSA shared a list of its most incredible finds of 2023. Here is a list of the Top 10.

TSA’s Top 10 Best Catches of 2023

(TUL): Here’s an idea that really wasn’t a bang-er. This one had our hearts racing! CAN you not? We barely had the energy for this last rating (LGA): You might have thought this idea had POTential, but it really did stink. Plz puff, puff, pass on wearing a diaper full of weed to the airport. (SMF): IMMEDIATELY, NO. Talk about a high-pressure situation. This modified IED CO2 cartridge had a negative impact on the screening experience. Stop making us call the bomb squad. (MSY): This idea was NOT fully loaded (this gun was though). You probably missed the bullet points, but this pack job wasn’t on target. Don’t aim to be like this passenger. (ANC): Didn’t shoes wisely with this one. Do not recommend trying to sneaker a knife through security. (CLT): Anyone could have projected this was going to be a bad idea. Do you know what’s not da bomb? THIS (but it was collected by bomb squad). Absolutely do not recommend. (MSY): Actually the worst meth-od. Clearly a recipe for disaster. Definitely bold, but not the right kind of spicy. Really just a crust-wastin of seasoning. (SEA): Obviously this is a no-grainer. Horrible way to cut carbs. PB & Blade not on the in-flight menu. Knives go in checked bags. (MSP): Honestly you really missile-d the mark on this one. Doesn’t really rocket to the top of the packing list. Let’s never EVER bring these again, thanks. (BOS): Throwing knives? More like throw these in your checked luggage. Not the sharpest idea. Definitely would not pass the Chunin exam (IYKYK). Can’t deny they look cool.

(Provided Photo/ TSA Facebook)

You can watch the video about the TSA’s Top 10 catches here.

The agency urges people to read the requirements for transporting firearms and ammunition. The TSA says local and state governments, and other countries, may have their own rules on firearm possession or transportation, and “as a result, prohibited items may result in both a TSA civil enforcement action and a criminal enforcement action.”