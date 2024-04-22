Tuesday is National Parvo Awareness Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Humane Society of Hamilton County and Elanco Animal Health are alerting dog owners about the dangers of canine parvovirus.

Parvo is a highly contagious viral disease of dogs that commonly causes acute gastrointestinal illness in puppies.

Elanco is declaring Tuesday as the first-ever National Parvo Awareness Day.

“Each year, 330,000+ puppies are diagnosed with canine parvovirus and as many as 91% will die if left untreated,” officials said in a news release. “Parvo is highly contagious and spreads through contact – at the dog park, at kennels, through food and water bowls, in homes with multiple pets, and through the hands and clothing of people who care for infected dogs.”

Elanco said their Canine Parvovirus Monoclonal Antibody is the first and only USDA conditionally approved treatment for parvo.

Officials hope this campaign will save 1 million puppies from this deadly disease by 2030. Elanco will hold a press conference Tuesday morning at the Humane Society for Hamilton County, 10501 Hague Road Fishers, at 11 a.m.