Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines.

Gas prices

GasBuddy says gas prices are declining steadily.

Nationally, gas prices average $3.37 per gallon.

AAA says the current average for regular unleaded in Indianapolis is $3.26 a gallon. A year ago, it was $1.94.

Amazon deliveries

Amazon is about to become the largest U.S. package delivery service by early 2022, overtaking rivals UPS and FedEx.

Dave Clark, CEO of Amazon’s worldwide consumer business, told CNBC Amazon has been building up logistics and fulfillment operations since a 2013 holiday fiasco left its packages stranded in the hands of outside carriers.

Holiday scams

The Better Business Bureau says scammers are out for the holidays.

Scammers send you a text message that appears to be from a well-known chain store offering a free product, discount or gift card to anyone who completes a survey.

When you click on the link to fill out the survey, it installs malware on your device.

Ransomware

The U.S. Treasury says there has been massive growth in ransomware attacks this year.

The report found that reports of suspicious ransomware-related transactions totaled around $590 million from January 2021 to June 2021. One of the most shocking numbers in the report is that the top 10 hacking groups have trafficked around $5.2 billion worth of bitcoin over the past three years.