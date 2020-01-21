Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines.

Credit card

The average credit card balance in Indiana is $5,254.

That the 8th lowest in the nation, according to Experian.

Carrying a balance month-to-month can be costly, especially on a high-interest credit card.

Toyota

Toyota is making some big changes to its Princeton plant.

It will cease production of the Sequoia in its Indiana plant by 2022, and that will move to Texas.

Toyota is adding 150 new jobs to the Princeton plant.

This brings the total additions to the Indiana plant, first announced in January 2017, to 550 new jobs. The company is also investing $1.3 billion in the Indiana plant for retooling, new equipment installation and other modernization efforts.

The Indiana plant will focus on the production of the Highlander and the Sienna going forward.

Papyrus

Paper goods chain Papyrus plans to shutter stores across the United States, according to the Retail Dive.

The company didn’t respond to reporters when asked for comment.

According to the Retail Dive report, some stories have already kicked off liquidation sales.

Unpaid tasks

Women in the U.S. typically spend two hours more per day than their male counterparts cleaning, cooking and doing other unpaid tasks that add up to more than 95 additional eight hour workdays in a year that women work for free.

That’s according to a new report from Oxfam.

If American women did receive a paycheck for that time, it could add up to as much as $1.48 trillion annually.